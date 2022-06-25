Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obi, Kwankwaso yet to agree on presidential candidate, running mate
News photo The Punch  - The joint panel set up by the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party to work out an alliance between Rabiu Kwankwaso and Mr Peter Obi has submitted its report for consideration, findings by Saturday PUNCH have revealed.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obi, Kwankwaso play the waiting game on presidential candidate, running mate Pulse Nigeria:
Obi, Kwankwaso play the waiting game on presidential candidate, running mate
2023: Obi, Kwankwaso Yet To Agree On Presidential Candidate, Running Mate Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Obi, Kwankwaso Yet To Agree On Presidential Candidate, Running Mate
Obi, Kwankwaso Yet To Agree On Presidential Candidate, Running Mate Gist Punch:
Obi, Kwankwaso Yet To Agree On Presidential Candidate, Running Mate
Obi, Kwankwaso yet to agree on presidential candidate, running mate Star News:
Obi, Kwankwaso yet to agree on presidential candidate, running mate
2023: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Yet To Agree As Panel Submits Report Naija News:
2023: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Yet To Agree As Panel Submits Report


   More Picks
1 Tonto Dikeh drops poster as she runs for deputy governor of Rivers state - Legit, 1 day ago
2 Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record £17.5m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim - AIT, 18 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Customs Kebbi Area Command Intercept Over 280 Donkey Skin - TVC News, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 12 hours ago
9 2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info