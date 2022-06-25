Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike
News photo The Punch  - Bread producers and caterers on Friday threatened to withdraw their services nationwide due to the unprecedented increase in bakery materials and the neglect of the Federal Government to this matter.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bread producers to begin nationwide strike over increased cost of bakery materials The Street Journal:
Bread producers to begin nationwide strike over increased cost of bakery materials
Bread producers, caterers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike Within Nigeria:
Bread producers, caterers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike
Bread producers, caterers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike Tunde Ednut:
Bread producers, caterers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike
Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike Affairs TV:
Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike


   More Picks
1 Tonto Dikeh drops poster as she runs for deputy governor of Rivers state - Legit, 1 day ago
2 Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record £17.5m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim - AIT, 18 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Customs Kebbi Area Command Intercept Over 280 Donkey Skin - TVC News, 24 hours ago
8 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 12 hours ago
9 2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info