Action Peoples Party threatens to drag Tinubu to Court over academic qualifications
News photo Nigerian Pilot  - By our correspondent Action Peoples Party (APP) said it will on Monday, June 27 drag the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu to court to challenge his academic qualification to stand for the 2023 presidential ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

