Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
PSG finally reach agreement with Pochettino’s replacement
Daily Post
- Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly reached an agreement with Nice to sign Christophe Galtier as their new manager.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
PSG finally reach agreement with Pochettino’s replacement
Edujandon:
PSG finally reach agreement with Pochettino’s replacement
Kemi Filani Blog:
PSG finally reach agreement with Pochettino’s replacement - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Tonto Dikeh drops poster as she runs for deputy governor of Rivers state -
Legit,
1 day ago
2
Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record £17.5m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim -
AIT,
18 hours ago
4
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
5
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
6
Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
7
Customs Kebbi Area Command Intercept Over 280 Donkey Skin -
TVC News,
24 hours ago
8
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari -
PM News,
12 hours ago
9
2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News -
Core TV News,
18 hours ago
