Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why we excluded Adamu, Umahi, Akpabio from list of Senatorial candidates – INEC
Within Nigeria  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its can't compromise its policy by bowing to the whims and impunity of political parties and

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

INEC explains why senatorial list excludes Lawan, Akpabio, Umahi as APC candidates Nigerian Eye:
INEC explains why senatorial list excludes Lawan, Akpabio, Umahi as APC candidates
2023: INEC explains why list excluded Lawan, Akpabio, Umahi as APC senatorial candidates The Street Journal:
2023: INEC explains why list excluded Lawan, Akpabio, Umahi as APC senatorial candidates
Details Emerge On Why INEC Excluded Lawan, Umahi, Akpabio From APC’s Senatorial List The New Diplomat:
Details Emerge On Why INEC Excluded Lawan, Umahi, Akpabio From APC’s Senatorial List


   More Picks
1 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
2 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 11 hours ago
3 Action Peoples Party threatens to drag Tinubu to Court over academic qualifications - Nigerian Pilot, 17 hours ago
4 I didn’t attend any primary or secondary school, my university certificate was stolen by soldiers - Tinubu tells INEC - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Ilorin-based lady volunteers to donate her kidney to the ailing daughter of former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 22 hours ago
8 Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Obi, Kwankwaso yet to agree on presidential candidate, running mate - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info