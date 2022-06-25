Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Liverpool considering surprise sale of Mohamed Salah
News Breakers
- Liverpool considering surprise sale of Mohamed Salah
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
EPL: Salah to follow Mane out of Liverpool
Nigerian Eye:
EPL: Salah to follow Mane out of Liverpool
Naija News:
EPL: Liverpool Moves To Sell Salah After Mane’s Exit
More Picks
1
2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
3
I didn’t attend any primary or secondary school, my university certificate was stolen by soldiers - Tinubu tells INEC - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Golden Eaglets Crowned 2022 WAFU B Champions After Beating Burkina Faso In Final -
Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
5
Fani-Kayode excited as ex-wife, Precious visits him with Children -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
6
FG shares $322.5m Abacha loot to 1.9m Nigerians in 4 years — ANEEJ -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
7
Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
8
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari -
PM News,
19 hours ago
9
Èkó Ò Ní Bàjẹ́: Lagos ranked second worst city to live in the world -
Instablog 9ja,
23 hours ago
10
Action Peoples Party threatens to drag Tinubu to Court over academic qualifications -
Nigerian Pilot,
14 hours ago
