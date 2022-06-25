Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated
Sahara Reporters
- What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023 Presidency: Peter Obi is overrated, he is just a trader – Joe Igbokwe
Ripples Nigeria:
Joe Igbokwe lashes at Peter Obi, says ex-Anambra Gov is just an overrated trader
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Peter Obi is overrated, he is just a trader – Joe Igbokwe
Politics Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Why Peter Obi is overrated – Joe Igbokwe
Naija News:
2023 Presidency: ‘He Is Just An Overrated Trader’ – Joe Igbokwe Mocks Peter Obi
Gist Lovers:
2023: ‘He Is Just An Overrated Trader’ – Joe Igbokwe drags Peter Obi
News Breakers:
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated
Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Is Overrated, He Is Just A Trader – Joe Igbokwe
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023 Presidency: Joe Igbokwe blasts Peter Obi, says LP presidential candidate is just an overrated trader - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record £17.5m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim -
AIT,
20 hours ago
3
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
4
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
5
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
6
Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
7
Court remands cattle rearer for allegedly raping housewife at gunpoint -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
8
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari -
PM News,
13 hours ago
9
2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News -
Core TV News,
19 hours ago
