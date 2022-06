2020 Marginal Field Awardees To Get Licenses Tuesday Leadership - In fulfillment of the promise made early this year, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) will on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Abuja, issue Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPL) to successful awardees of Marginal Fields in the 2020 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%