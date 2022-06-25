Akeredolu approves Olugbenga Ojo as new Oba of Isinkan

|
1
2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim - AIT,
21 hours ago
3
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
4
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian,
21 hours ago
5
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
6
Golden Eaglets Crowned 2022 WAFU B Champions After Beating Burkina Faso In Final - Complete Sports,
18 hours ago
7
Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group - The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
OFFICIAL: Waldrum Picks Plumptre, Oshoala, Ordega 22 Others For 2022 WAFCON - Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
9
Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day - Yaba Left Online,
1 day ago
10
Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch,
14 hours ago