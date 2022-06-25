PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training

PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training

PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training—-The Nigerian Army Ordnance School (NAOS) in Epe, Lagos State, has ... The Genius Media - ThegeniusmediaPHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition TrainingPHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training—-The Nigerian Army Ordnance School (NAOS) in Epe, Lagos State, has ...



News Credibility Score: 99%