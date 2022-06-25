Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adoption of UTAS critical to resolving strike— ASUU
Vanguard News  - YENAGOA-THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has stated that the adoption of a transparent payment platform University Transparency and Accountability Solutions,UTAS, is critical to resolving the current strike action by the Union.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Adoption Of UTAS Critical To Resolving Strike – ASUU Independent:
Adoption Of UTAS Critical To Resolving Strike – ASUU
Adoption of UTAS critical to resolving strike— ASUU TV360 Nigeria:
Adoption of UTAS critical to resolving strike— ASUU
Adoption Of UTAS Critical To Resolving Strike – ASUU News Breakers:
Adoption Of UTAS Critical To Resolving Strike – ASUU


   More Picks
1 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 12 hours ago
3 Action Peoples Party threatens to drag Tinubu to Court over academic qualifications - Nigerian Pilot, 18 hours ago
4 Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 24 hours ago
6 Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Obi, Kwankwaso yet to agree on presidential candidate, running mate - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info