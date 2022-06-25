Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Police Gift N30,000 To Officer Who Returned Lost $800 To Owner
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Nigeria Police Force, Katsina State command, has rewarded an officer, Nura Mande, who found and returned $800 to its owner in the state.The Spokesperson for the Command, SP Gambo Isah, told SaharaReporters on Saturday that Constable Mande received ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Police Gift N30,000 To Officer Who Returned Lost $800 To Owner News Breakers:
Nigerian Police Gift N30,000 To Officer Who Returned Lost $800 To Owner
Police Rewards Officer With N30,000 For Returning Missing Dollars To Owner Naija News:
Police Rewards Officer With N30,000 For Returning Missing Dollars To Owner
Police Rewards Officer With N30,000 For Returning Missing Dollars To Owner Gist Lovers:
Police Rewards Officer With N30,000 For Returning Missing Dollars To Owner


   More Picks
1 2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim - AIT, 23 hours ago
3 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Fani-Kayode excited as ex-wife, Precious visits him with Children - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 16 hours ago
9 I didn’t attend any primary or secondary school, my university certificate was stolen by soldiers - Tinubu tells INEC - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover vehicles in Anambra — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info