Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“This was a moment that I shall cherish for many years” – FFK emotional as he reunites with his estranged wife, Precious
Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian politician, Femi Fani-Kayode has finally reunited with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, after months of a tempestuous custody battle for their four sons.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

"Good news for the children" - Nigerians react as FFK The Herald:
"Good news for the children" - Nigerians react as FFK's estranged wife Precious returns to him
“This was a moment that I shall cherish for many years” – FFK emotional as he reunites with his estranged wife, Precious The Dabigal Blog:
“This was a moment that I shall cherish for many years” – FFK emotional as he reunites with his estranged wife, Precious
“This was a moment that I shall cherish for many years” – FFK emotional as he reunites with his estranged wife, Precious Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“This was a moment that I shall cherish for many years” – FFK emotional as he reunites with his estranged wife, Precious
“This was a moment that I shall cherish for many years” – FFK emotional as he reunites with his estranged wife, Precious Naija Parrot:
“This was a moment that I shall cherish for many years” – FFK emotional as he reunites with his estranged wife, Precious


   More Picks
1 2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim - AIT, 21 hours ago
3 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
5 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
6 Golden Eaglets Crowned 2022 WAFU B Champions After Beating Burkina Faso In Final - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
7 Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 OFFICIAL: Waldrum Picks Plumptre, Oshoala, Ordega 22 Others For 2022 WAFCON - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
9 Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
10 Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info