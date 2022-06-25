Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS
News photo The Punch  - The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra has charged the Department of States Service and the Nigerian military to bring its supporters, Idara Gold and Henry, to court, if they haven't been killed.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB accuses DSS of killing supporters, dares agency to produce them in court The Herald:
IPOB accuses DSS of killing supporters, dares agency to produce them in court
Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven’t killed them, IPOB urges DSS News Breakers:
Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven’t killed them, IPOB urges DSS
IPOB to DSS: Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven’t killed them Within Nigeria:
IPOB to DSS: Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven’t killed them
IPOB Wants DSS To Present Biafra Supporters In Court If They Haven’t Killed Them Anaedo Online:
IPOB Wants DSS To Present Biafra Supporters In Court If They Haven’t Killed Them
IPOB to DSS: Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven’t killed them Tunde Ednut:
IPOB to DSS: Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven’t killed them


   More Picks
1 2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
3 I didn’t attend any primary or secondary school, my university certificate was stolen by soldiers - Tinubu tells INEC - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Golden Eaglets Crowned 2022 WAFU B Champions After Beating Burkina Faso In Final - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
5 Fani-Kayode excited as ex-wife, Precious visits him with Children - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 FG shares $322.5m Abacha loot to 1.9m Nigerians in 4 years — ANEEJ - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 19 hours ago
9 Èkó Ò Ní Bàjẹ́: Lagos ranked second worst city to live in the world - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
10 Action Peoples Party threatens to drag Tinubu to Court over academic qualifications - Nigerian Pilot, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info