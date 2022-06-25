Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian Pastor and international affairs expert, Femi Aribisala has alleged that former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu allegedly committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended.

1 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
2 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 9 hours ago
3 I didn’t attend any primary or secondary school, my university certificate was stolen by soldiers - Tinubu tells INEC - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Golden Eaglets Crowned 2022 WAFU B Champions After Beating Burkina Faso In Final - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
5 Fani-Kayode excited as ex-wife, Precious visits him with Children - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 21 hours ago
8 Action Peoples Party threatens to drag Tinubu to Court over academic qualifications - Nigerian Pilot, 15 hours ago
9 Obi, Kwankwaso yet to agree on presidential candidate, running mate - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
