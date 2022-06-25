Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bizarre! Father allegedly beheads his one year and eight months old son for ritual purposes in Delta
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The police in Delta State have arrested a 33-year-old man identified as Gabriel Volts for allegedly beheading his son for ritual purposes in the state.

 

According to the spokesperson o

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Police Arrest Man In Delta State For Beheading One-year-old Son For Ritual Purposes
Man, 33, uses handsaw to cut off his son’s head for ritual — First Reports First Reports:
Man, 33, uses handsaw to cut off his son’s head for ritual — First Reports
Father allegedly beheads one year old son for ritual purposes Within Nigeria:
Father allegedly beheads one year old son for ritual purposes


   More Picks
1 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
2 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 11 hours ago
3 Action Peoples Party threatens to drag Tinubu to Court over academic qualifications - Nigerian Pilot, 17 hours ago
4 I didn’t attend any primary or secondary school, my university certificate was stolen by soldiers - Tinubu tells INEC - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Ilorin-based lady volunteers to donate her kidney to the ailing daughter of former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 22 hours ago
8 Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Obi, Kwankwaso yet to agree on presidential candidate, running mate - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info