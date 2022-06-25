Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Eagles striker Awoniyi joins Nottingham forest
News photo News Wire NGR  - Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has signed for newly promoted Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed club-record fee. The 24-year-old joins from German Bundesliga club Union Berlin for a reported £17.5 million on a five-year-deal after scoring 20 ...

21 hours ago
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
3 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Again, NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Police reward Constable who returned missing dollars to owner with N30,000 - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Six die in Jigawa auto crash - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
7 Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Yinka Ayefele's cute triplets join him on stage as they struggle for microphone - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 My 100 days in office so bumpy, challenging — Soludo - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
