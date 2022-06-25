Kidnapped Ekiti retiree regains freedom after paying N4.5m ransom

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon,
12 hours ago
|
3
|
Action Peoples Party threatens to drag Tinubu to Court over academic qualifications - Nigerian Pilot,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch,
12 hours ago
|
7
|
Obi, Kwankwaso yet to agree on presidential candidate, running mate - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago