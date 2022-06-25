Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid
News photo Vanguard News  - A medical doctor and pediatrician with the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua in Edo State Dr. Chiamaka Ogbonnaya has been arrested by the police for alleged assault and battering of her housemaid identified as Comfort (surname withheld) ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Medical doctor arrested in Edo for child abuse, battering Nigerian Tribune:
Medical doctor arrested in Edo for child abuse, battering
Police arrests medical doctor for alleged child abuse in Edo Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests medical doctor for alleged child abuse in Edo
Female doctor in police custody over abuse of housemaid in Edo - P.M. News PM News:
Female doctor in police custody over abuse of housemaid in Edo - P.M. News
Female doctor in police custody over abuse of housemaid in Edo News Breakers:
Female doctor in police custody over abuse of housemaid in Edo
Edo State Female Doctor Under Arrest For Child Abuse, Battering Of Housemaid - Police Global Upfront:
Edo State Female Doctor Under Arrest For Child Abuse, Battering Of Housemaid - Police
Female doctor in police custody over abuse of housemaid in Edo Within Nigeria:
Female doctor in police custody over abuse of housemaid in Edo


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 22 hours ago
4 Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US - The Punch, 7 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
6 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Again, NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 2020 Marginal Field Awardees To Get Licenses Tuesday - Leadership, 24 hours ago
10 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info