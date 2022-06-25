Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State
Sahara Reporters
- Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Why I fought fan in Ogun - Yoruba actor, Ogogo
The Herald:
Actor Ogogo explains reason for fighting fan in Ogun | herald.ng
Nigerian Eye:
VIDEO: Why I fought fan in Ogun – Yoruba actor, Ogogo
Pulse Nigeria:
He dared me, the rest is history- Yoruba actor, Ogogo narrates fight with fan
News Break:
Nollywood Actor Ogogo Exchanges Blows With Hoodlums
The Street Journal:
Nollywood actor, Ogogo fights fan in Ogun for harrassing him
News Breakers:
Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State
EE Live:
Yoruba actor Ogogo involved in a fight in Ogun State
Global Upfront:
Nollywood Actor Ogogo Engages In Street Fight In Hometown Ilaro, Explains Why
More Picks
1
I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
2
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
3
Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
4
Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) -
Edujandon,
20 hours ago
5
Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Stella Dimokokorkus calls out Kemi Olunloyo for accusing her of dating Fani Kayode years ago -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
10
FG Acquires FIFA Standard VIP Team Shelter For Moshood Abiola National Stadium -
Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
