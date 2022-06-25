Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Voter registration will be extended, says INEC chairman
The Nation  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) would not end on June 30, 2022 as earlier announced.INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Saturday during the Yo

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC extends voter registration deadline The Guardian:
INEC extends voter registration deadline
Voter Registration Will Be Extended -INEC Boss The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise will not end on June 30. The Punch:
Voter Registration Will Be Extended -INEC Boss The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise will not end on June 30.
INEC and continuous voter registration – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
INEC and continuous voter registration – The Sun Nigeria
INEC extends voter registration deadline News Breakers:
INEC extends voter registration deadline


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
4 Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
6 UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
7 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Again, NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Six die in Jigawa auto crash - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
10 Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info