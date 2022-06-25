Eniola Badmus disables IG comment section after declaring support for Tinubu Correct NG - Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus, has come under heavy fire online after she declared support for the All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She took to her Instagram session to share a photo of Bola Tinubu ...



News Credibility Score: 50%