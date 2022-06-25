Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Gareth Bale set to join Los Angeles FC when Real Madrid contract expires
News Breakers
- Gareth Bale set to join Los Angeles FC when Real Madrid contract expires
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Bale joins Los Angeles FC on free transfer
Not Just OK:
Gareth Bale Makes Final Decision on His Next Destination
The Will:
Bale Set To Join Chiellini In MLS With Move To Los Angeles FC
More Picks
1
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
2
Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) -
Edujandon,
12 hours ago
3
Action Peoples Party threatens to drag Tinubu to Court over academic qualifications -
Nigerian Pilot,
18 hours ago
4
Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
5
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari -
PM News,
24 hours ago
6
Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
7
Obi, Kwankwaso yet to agree on presidential candidate, running mate -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
