Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra: Not rosy but we're progressing, says gov Soludo on 100 days in office
News photo Within Nigeria  - Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo says he has made some inroads despite not having the kind of start he wanted.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My 100 days in office as Anambra gov bumpy but good - Soludo Daily Post:
My 100 days in office as Anambra gov bumpy but good - Soludo
My 100 Days In Office - Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo The Trent:
My 100 Days In Office - Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo
My 100 days in office so bumpy - Soludo - P.M. News PM News:
My 100 days in office so bumpy - Soludo - P.M. News
My 100 Days In Office As Anambra Gov Bumpy But Good – Soludo Screen Gist:
My 100 Days In Office As Anambra Gov Bumpy But Good – Soludo


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 18 hours ago
4 Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Stella Dimokokorkus calls out Kemi Olunloyo for accusing her of dating Fani Kayode years ago - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 FG Acquires FIFA Standard VIP Team Shelter For Moshood Abiola National Stadium - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
10 Banditry: Three vigilantes dead, scores abducted, injured in Niger community - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info