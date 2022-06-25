Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Six die in Jigawa auto crash
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - At least six persons were confirmed dead in a lone accident along the Malammadori road in Malamadori Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Saturday. The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ibrahim Gambo, confirmed the ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Medical Doctor, 5 Others Die In Ogun Auto Crash Leadership:
Medical Doctor, 5 Others Die In Ogun Auto Crash
Nigerian Referee Dies In Auto Crash [PHOTO] News Break:
Nigerian Referee Dies In Auto Crash [PHOTO]
Six dead, four injured in Jigawa lone auto crash - FRSC The Street Journal:
Six dead, four injured in Jigawa lone auto crash - FRSC
Six die, four sustain injury in Jigawa lone auto crash — FRSC The Eagle Online:
Six die, four sustain injury in Jigawa lone auto crash — FRSC
6 Die, 4 Injured in Jigawa Auto crash; FRSC Confirms NPO Reports:
6 Die, 4 Injured in Jigawa Auto crash; FRSC Confirms


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 22 hours ago
4 Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US - The Punch, 7 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
6 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Again, NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 2020 Marginal Field Awardees To Get Licenses Tuesday - Leadership, 24 hours ago
10 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info