Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


US president officially signs gun reform law amidst deadly mass shootings
News photo The Street Journal  - President Joe Biden on Saturday, June 25 signed the nation’s most significant gun reform bill in decades into law, amidst series of

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

President Biden signs gun control bill into law in wake of deadly mass shootings Linda Ikeji Blog:
President Biden signs gun control bill into law in wake of deadly mass shootings
US president signs first major gun reform law in decades News Breakers:
US president signs first major gun reform law in decades
President Biden signs gun control bill into law in wake of deadly mass shootings Olajide TV:
President Biden signs gun control bill into law in wake of deadly mass shootings


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
4 Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
6 UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
7 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Again, NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Six die in Jigawa auto crash - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
10 Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info