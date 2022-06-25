Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Certificate Or No Certificate, Tinubu Is Nigeria’s Next President – MC Oluomo
News photo Naija News  - The former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo on Saturday said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu would be the next president of ...

   More Picks
1 Alleged assassination plot: Prepare for war if anything happens to Peter Obi – Igbo youths - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 "Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit, 5 hours ago
3 UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
4 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Police reward Constable who returned missing dollars to owner with N30,000 - Within Nigeria, 1 day ago
6 Six die in Jigawa auto crash - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Yinka Ayefele's cute triplets join him on stage as they struggle for microphone - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 My 100 days in office so bumpy, challenging — Soludo - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
