Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kagame Defends Rwanda On Human Rights As Togo, Gabon Join Commonwealth
News photo Channels Television  -   President Paul Kagame on Saturday fiercely defended Rwanda’s record on human rights and political freedoms as the curtains closed on a Commonwealth summit where his country came under intense scrutiny.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

West African states Gabon and Togo join Commonwealth The Guardian:
West African states Gabon and Togo join Commonwealth
Commonwealth admits Gabon, Togo as new members The Punch:
Commonwealth admits Gabon, Togo as new members
Commonwealth admits Gabon, Togo as new members The Nation:
Commonwealth admits Gabon, Togo as new members
CHOGM2022: Gabon, Togo join Commonwealth Premium Times:
CHOGM2022: Gabon, Togo join Commonwealth
Kagame Defends Rwanda On Human Rights As Togo, Gabon Join Commonwealth The Nigeria Lawyer:
Kagame Defends Rwanda On Human Rights As Togo, Gabon Join Commonwealth
West African states Gabon and Togo join Commonwealth News Breakers:
West African states Gabon and Togo join Commonwealth


   More Picks
1 Paternity dispute: King Sunny Ade is my biological father, woman alleges - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze writes UK Embassy, issues warning to blackmailers - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Rivers United win 2021-2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season - AIT, 23 hours ago
4 UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
5 "Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Bad Governance, Economic Despair, Frustration Driving Youths Into Drug Abuse — Obi - News Probe, 23 hours ago
7 2023: Certificate Or No Certificate, Tinubu Is Nigeria’s Next President – MC Oluomo - Naija News, 23 hours ago
8 Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Son of late Emir of Kano marries two wives same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Newspaper Headlines: Immigration probes passport of 'organ donor' in Ekweremadu's UK trial - The Cable, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info