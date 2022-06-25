I've been with men and women - Ex-Brazil international, Richarlyson comes out as bisexual







The 39-year-old, who played two international matches back in 2008, is the first player from a Brazilian top-flight Linda Ikeji Blog - Former Brazil international, Richarlyson has come out as bisexual.The 39-year-old, who played two international matches back in 2008, is the first player from a Brazilian top-flight



News Credibility Score: 99%