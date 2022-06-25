Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


God saved me from mistake of choosing Atiku as running mate - Obasanjo
News photo The Guardian  - Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo said he made a mistake by choosing former vice president Atiku Abubakar as his running mate for the 1999 presidential election.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It was mistake making Atiku my running mate in 1999 –Obasanjo – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
It was mistake making Atiku my running mate in 1999 –Obasanjo – The Sun Nigeria
God saved me from mistake of choosing Atiku as running mate – Obasanjo News Breakers:
God saved me from mistake of choosing Atiku as running mate – Obasanjo
Choosing Atiku Was a Mistake I Made as President in 1999 - Obasanjo NPO Reports:
Choosing Atiku Was a Mistake I Made as President in 1999 - Obasanjo


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 22 hours ago
4 Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US - The Punch, 7 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
6 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Again, NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 2020 Marginal Field Awardees To Get Licenses Tuesday - Leadership, 24 hours ago
10 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info