Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video)
Naija Loaded  - A Nigerian Lady identified as Martha Uche, on Saturday pledged to donate her kidney to the daughter of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. The daughter of the lawmaker, Sonia Ekweremadu has been in the news over a kidney-related ailment and ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m ready to donate my kidney to Ekweremadu’s daughter, says lady The Nation:
I’m ready to donate my kidney to Ekweremadu’s daughter, says lady
Organ Harvesting: Nigerian Lady offers her kidney to Ekweremadu’s Daughter Daily Trust:
Organ Harvesting: Nigerian Lady offers her kidney to Ekweremadu’s Daughter
Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) Naija News:
Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video)
"I Want To Donate My Kidney To Ekweremadu’s Daughter" - Beautiful Lady Says (Details below) Edujandon:
"I Want To Donate My Kidney To Ekweremadu’s Daughter" - Beautiful Lady Says (Details below)
Lady volunteers to donate kidney to save Ekweremadu Kemi Filani Blog:
Lady volunteers to donate kidney to save Ekweremadu's daughter - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 22 hours ago
4 Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US - The Punch, 7 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
6 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Again, NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 2020 Marginal Field Awardees To Get Licenses Tuesday - Leadership, 24 hours ago
10 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info