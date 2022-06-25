Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US
The Punch  - Police in Tuckahoe, New York, United States of America, have found the body of a former Nigerian diplomat, Ejeviome Otobo, who was last seen in the community on June 15.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Missing former Nigerian diplomat found dead in US [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Missing former Nigerian diplomat found dead in US [PHOTOS]
Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US News Breakers:
Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US
Tears As Police Say Missing Eminent Nigerian-Born Diplomat, Ambassador Otobo Is Found Dead In The US The New Diplomat:
Tears As Police Say Missing Eminent Nigerian-Born Diplomat, Ambassador Otobo Is Found Dead In The US


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 18 hours ago
4 Produce Biafra supporters in court if you haven't killed them, IPOB urges DSS - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 PVC registration: New voters will be divided – Keyamo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Stella Dimokokorkus calls out Kemi Olunloyo for accusing her of dating Fani Kayode years ago - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 FG Acquires FIFA Standard VIP Team Shelter For Moshood Abiola National Stadium - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
10 Banditry: Three vigilantes dead, scores abducted, injured in Niger community - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info