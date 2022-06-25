Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Klopp is responsible for Mane leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich – Sinclair
Daily Post  - Former Manchester City winger, Trevor Sinclair has insisted that Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is responsible for forward, Sadio Mane's exit from

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sinclair: Why Mane Dumped Liverpool For Bayern Munich Complete Sports:
Sinclair: Why Mane Dumped Liverpool For Bayern Munich
Liverpool Didn The Info Stride:
Liverpool Didn't Appreciate Mane Enough - Trevor Sinclair:
Sadio Mane Not Just OK:
Sadio Mane's Agent Reveals Why the Player Left Liverpool
EPL: Klopp is responsible for Mane leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich – Sinclair Fresh Reporters:
EPL: Klopp is responsible for Mane leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich – Sinclair


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
4 Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
6 UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
7 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Again, NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Six die in Jigawa auto crash - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
10 Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info