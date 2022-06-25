Post News
News at a Glance
EPL: Klopp is responsible for Mane leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich – Sinclair
Daily Post
- Former Manchester City winger, Trevor Sinclair has insisted that Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is responsible for forward, Sadio Mane's exit from
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Sinclair: Why Mane Dumped Liverpool For Bayern Munich
The Info Stride:
Liverpool Didn't Appreciate Mane Enough - Trevor Sinclair:
Not Just OK:
Sadio Mane's Agent Reveals Why the Player Left Liverpool
Fresh Reporters:
EPL: Klopp is responsible for Mane leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich – Sinclair
More Picks
1
I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
2
Missing ex-Nigerian diplomat found dead in US -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
Drama As Veteran Actor Ogogo Fights Dirty With ‘Greedy’ Area Boys On The Streets Of Ogun State (Video) -
Edujandon,
23 hours ago
4
Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
PHOTOS: Nigerian Army Graduates 34 Personnel In Armament, Ammunition Training -
The Genius Media,
1 day ago
6
UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
7
I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Again, NASU, SSANU extend strike by two months -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Six die in Jigawa auto crash -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
10
Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
