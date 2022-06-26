Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze writes UK Embassy, issues warning to blackmailers Daily Post - The youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has again waded into the raging controversy over the detention of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice. DAILY POST ...



News Credibility Score: 99%