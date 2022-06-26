Imo govt denies reports of rift between Uzodinma, Catholic church

|
1
Alleged assassination plot: Prepare for war if anything happens to Peter Obi – Igbo youths - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
"Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit,
5 hours ago
3
UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) - Naija Loaded,
13 hours ago
4
I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Police reward Constable who returned missing dollars to owner with N30,000 - Within Nigeria,
1 day ago
6
Six die in Jigawa auto crash - Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
7
Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
Yinka Ayefele's cute triplets join him on stage as they struggle for microphone - Legit,
22 hours ago
9
Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10.
My 100 days in office so bumpy, challenging — Soludo - Vanguard News,
14 hours ago