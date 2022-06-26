Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari's aide, Onochie reacts to claims on Tinubu's academic certificates
News photo Daily Post  - Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari's aide on social media, has dismissed claims that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC,

7 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Alleged assassination plot: Prepare for war if anything happens to Peter Obi – Igbo youths - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 "Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit, 5 hours ago
3 UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
4 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Police reward Constable who returned missing dollars to owner with N30,000 - Within Nigeria, 1 day ago
6 Six die in Jigawa auto crash - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Yinka Ayefele's cute triplets join him on stage as they struggle for microphone - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 My 100 days in office so bumpy, challenging — Soludo - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
