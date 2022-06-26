Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Buhari's aide, Onochie reacts to claims on Tinubu's academic certificates
Daily Post
- Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari's aide on social media, has dismissed claims that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC,
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Alleged assassination plot: Prepare for war if anything happens to Peter Obi – Igbo youths -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
"Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul -
Legit,
5 hours ago
3
UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) -
Naija Loaded,
13 hours ago
4
I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Police reward Constable who returned missing dollars to owner with N30,000 -
Within Nigeria,
1 day ago
6
Six die in Jigawa auto crash -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
7
Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
Yinka Ayefele's cute triplets join him on stage as they struggle for microphone -
Legit,
22 hours ago
9
Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
My 100 days in office so bumpy, challenging — Soludo -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
