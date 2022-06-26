Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prophet Odumeje gifts his wife a brand new BMW (Video)
News photo Correct NG  - Nigerian prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere popularly known as Prophet Odumeje has bought a brand new BMW for his wife. The controversial cleric took to his social media page to announce that he gifted his wife, Uju Ohanaemere, a new car.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prophet Odumeje buys his wife a new car (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Prophet Odumeje buys his wife a new car (video)
Prophet Odumeje Buys His Wife A New Car(Video) Oyo Gist:
Prophet Odumeje Buys His Wife A New Car(Video)
Prophet Odumeje buys his wife a new car Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Prophet Odumeje buys his wife a new car
Prophet Odumeje buys his wife a new car Lailas News:
Prophet Odumeje buys his wife a new car
Prophet Odumeje gifts his wife a brand new BMW (Video) Naija on Point:
Prophet Odumeje gifts his wife a brand new BMW (Video)
Hours after releasing a song with Phyno, Prophet Odumeje buys his wife a new car [Video] Gist Reel:
Hours after releasing a song with Phyno, Prophet Odumeje buys his wife a new car [Video]


   More Picks
1 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Son of late Emir of Kano marries two wives same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 4 hours ago
7 Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis – By Dakuku Peterside - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
8 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
9 Panic As Catholic Priest Gets Abducted While Preparing For Mass In Edo - Tori News, 19 hours ago
10 Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info