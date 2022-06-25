Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Delta man Gabriel Volt cuts off son’s head for ritual
News Breakers
- Delta man Gabriel Volt cuts off son’s head for ritual
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Delta police arrest man for beheading son
Nigerian Tribune:
Man arrested for killing one-year-old son for money ritual in Delta
Independent:
Man Arrested For Killing One Year Old Son For Money Ritual In Delta
Nigerian Eye:
33-year-old man cuts off son's head for ritual
Instablog 9ja:
A 33-year-old man, Gabriel Volts, has been arrested by the police in Delta State for allegedly behe@ding his son for rit¥al purposes in the state.
The New Diplomat:
Police Arrest Delta Man For Beheading Son
