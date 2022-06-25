Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Picking ‘Atiku’ As My Running Mate In 1999 Presidency Was A Mistake – Ex-President Obasanjo Declares, Subtly Rejects PDP Candidate For 2023
News Breakers
- Picking ‘Atiku’ As My Running Mate In 1999 Presidency Was A Mistake – Ex-President Obasanjo Declares, Subtly Rejects PDP Candidate For 2023
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Picking ‘@Atiku’ As My Running Mate In 1999 Presidency Was A Mistake – Ex-President Obasanjo Declares, Subtly Rejects PDP Candidate For 2023
Pulse Nigeria:
Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate
Tori News:
Picking Atiku As My Running Mate In 1999 Was A Mistake – Ex-President Obasanjo Drops Bombshell
More Picks
1
Alleged assassination plot: Prepare for war if anything happens to Peter Obi – Igbo youths -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Alleged academic scandal: You’re PDP agents, Tinubu Campaign Organisation replies group -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
"Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul -
Legit,
7 hours ago
4
UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) -
Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
5
I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Police arrest medical doctor for allegedly battering her 13-year-old maid in Edo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Six die in Jigawa auto crash -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
8
Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
9
Yinka Ayefele's cute triplets join him on stage as they struggle for microphone -
Legit,
24 hours ago
10
Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...