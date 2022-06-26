Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘All man gats protect themselves’ – Nigerians react as man is seen going to church with cutlass (Video)
News photo Correct NG  - A member of a white garment church in Nigeria has stirred reactions with the way he armed himself on Sunday morning. He went to church with a cutlass firmly in his hand to protect himself amid rising cases of kidnapping and attacks.

