NDLEA arrests 774 suspects, seizes 3,874.3kgs of drugs in 3 states - P.M. News
PM News  - NDLEA arrested 774 suspects and seized 3,874.3kgs of various narcotics and psychotropic substances in Nasarawa, Benue, and Plateau

1 hour ago
1 Alleged assassination plot: Prepare for war if anything happens to Peter Obi – Igbo youths - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Alleged academic scandal: You’re PDP agents, Tinubu Campaign Organisation replies group - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 "Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 UPDATE!! Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video) - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
5 I am the standard of this game! Without me this Naija industry won't be the same - Singer Blackface boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Police arrest medical doctor for allegedly battering her 13-year-old maid in Edo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Six die in Jigawa auto crash - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Doctor in police custody in Edo over battering of housemaid - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
9 Yinka Ayefele's cute triplets join him on stage as they struggle for microphone - Legit, 24 hours ago
10 Tinubu committed perjury with claims of schools he allegedly said he attended - Femi Aribisala - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
