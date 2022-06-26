Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory
Daily Post
- Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has boasted of victory in the coming July 16 governorship election, saying defeat is never an option for him in the
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Osun 2022: Oyetola's victory is certain, says aide
Information Nigeria:
Osun Guber: Defeat Never An Option — Oyetola Boasts Of Victory
Peoples Gazette:
Osun Guber: Like Ekiti, APC will win in Osun; Gov Oyetola boasts
The Herald:
Osun 2022: “For me, defeat is not an option” – Oyetola
Nigerian Eye:
Osun Guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory
Champion Newspapers:
Osun Guber: My victory is certain– Oyetola
PM News:
Defeat is not an option in the coming election: Oyetola speaks - P.M. News
The Will:
Osun 2022: I’ll Be Victorious – Oyetola
News Breakers:
Osun Guber: Defeat Never An Option — Oyetola Boasts Of Victory
Within Nigeria:
Osun 2022 poll: Defeat not an option, says Governor Oyetola
Tunde Ednut:
Osun 2022 poll: Defeat not an option, says Governor Oyetola
Nigerian Pilot:
Osun Guber: Gov Oyetola confident of victory
More Picks
1
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
2
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
7 hours ago
5
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
6
How I Was Lured To UK To Harvest My Kidney For Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Daughter— Victim -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
7
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
9
Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid -
News Wire NGR,
21 hours ago
10
Curse from Tafawa Balewa's killing responsible for Nigeria's political progress ' Primate Ayodele claims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
