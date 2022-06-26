Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits raid Kaduna farm, gun down Catholic priest
Daily Trust  - Vitus Borogo, the chaplain of the Catholic Church in Kaduna Polytechnic, has been killed in yet another attack by bandits.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits kill catholic priest in Kaduna Nigerian Tribune:
Bandits kill catholic priest in Kaduna
Bandits kill Catholic priest during raid on his farm in Kaduna Ripples Nigeria:
Bandits kill Catholic priest during raid on his farm in Kaduna
Bandits kill another Catholic Priest in Kaduna State The Eagle Online:
Bandits kill another Catholic Priest in Kaduna State
Gunmen Kill Another Catholic Priest In Kaduna The Will:
Gunmen Kill Another Catholic Priest In Kaduna


   More Picks
1 NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 17 hours ago
2 Son of late Emir of Kano marries two wives same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Paternity dispute: King Sunny Ade is my biological father, woman alleges - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze writes UK Embassy, issues warning to blackmailers - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Newspaper Headlines: Immigration probes passport of 'organ donor' in Ekweremadu's UK trial - The Cable, 17 hours ago
6 "Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch, 15 hours ago
8 Why we can’t release Dariye, Nyame, others despite pardon –Nigerian Correctional Service - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Police arrest medical doctor for allegedly battering her 13-year-old maid in Edo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 2023: Soludo declares APGA is third force in Nigeria, chides detractors - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info