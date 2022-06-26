Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns
News photo Daily Post  - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that God showed him that Nigeria is about to witness another security challenge with the formation of a religious terrorist group.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Primate Ayodele Says New Religious Terrorist Group Will Emerge Independent:
Primate Ayodele Says New Religious Terrorist Group Will Emerge
Another religious terrorist group is coming, Primate Ayodele reveals The Eagle Online:
Another religious terrorist group is coming, Primate Ayodele reveals
Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns Nigerian Eye:
Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns
Insecurity will worsen, another terrorist group coming, says Primate Ayodele in new prophecy Within Nigeria:
Insecurity will worsen, another terrorist group coming, says Primate Ayodele in new prophecy
Insecurity will worsen, another terrorist group coming, says Primate Ayodele in new prophecy Tunde Ednut:
Insecurity will worsen, another terrorist group coming, says Primate Ayodele in new prophecy
Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns See Naija:
Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns
Expect another religious terrorist group, bombings – Primate Ayodele warns Kemi Filani Blog:
Expect another religious terrorist group, bombings – Primate Ayodele warns
Another Religious Terrorist Group Is Coming, Expect Bombings – Primate Ayodele Warns Tori News:
Another Religious Terrorist Group Is Coming, Expect Bombings – Primate Ayodele Warns


   More Picks
1 NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
2 Son of late Emir of Kano marries two wives same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Paternity dispute: King Sunny Ade is my biological father, woman alleges - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze writes UK Embassy, issues warning to blackmailers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Newspaper Headlines: Immigration probes passport of 'organ donor' in Ekweremadu's UK trial - The Cable, 19 hours ago
8 "Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit, 19 hours ago
9 Owo massacre: Ondo Assembly to review Amotekun law to tackle rising insecurity - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info