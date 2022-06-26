Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"I was in pain; I had heavy flow for three weeks" - Wizkid's ex, Tania Omotayo, opens up on life threatening condition (Video)
Gist Reel
- Ex-girlfriend of Grammy award winner, Tania Omotayo, opens up about a medical condition she once battled with that almost cost her line.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
2
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
7 hours ago
5
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
6
How I Was Lured To UK To Harvest My Kidney For Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Daughter— Victim -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
7
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
9
Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid -
News Wire NGR,
21 hours ago
10
Curse from Tafawa Balewa's killing responsible for Nigeria's political progress ' Primate Ayodele claims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
