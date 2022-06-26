Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


77 persons test positive for HIV in Taraba as government begins mass testing
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Taraba State government, through the State Agency for the Control of Aids, on Sunday disclosed that 77 out of 2,156 persons tested so far during the

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

77 persons in Taraba test positive to HIV in one week Vanguard News:
77 persons in Taraba test positive to HIV in one week
77 persons test positive for HIV in Taraba Ripples Nigeria:
77 persons test positive for HIV in Taraba
Mass Testing: Taraba confirms 77 persons HIV positive Prompt News:
Mass Testing: Taraba confirms 77 persons HIV positive
Mass Testing: Taraba confirms 77 persons HIV positive News Diary Online:
Mass Testing: Taraba confirms 77 persons HIV positive
Taraba Govt Begins Mass Testing For HIV As 77 Persons Are Confirmed Positive Naija News:
Taraba Govt Begins Mass Testing For HIV As 77 Persons Are Confirmed Positive


   More Picks
1 NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
2 Son of late Emir of Kano marries two wives same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Paternity dispute: King Sunny Ade is my biological father, woman alleges - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze writes UK Embassy, issues warning to blackmailers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Newspaper Headlines: Immigration probes passport of 'organ donor' in Ekweremadu's UK trial - The Cable, 19 hours ago
8 "Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit, 19 hours ago
9 Owo massacre: Ondo Assembly to review Amotekun law to tackle rising insecurity - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info