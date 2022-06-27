Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Governors Lalong, Bala Mohammed declare work free days for PVC registration
Legit
- Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau declares June 27 and June 28 as work-free days to enable eligible voters in the state to register for their Permanent Voter Cards.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Yobe govt declares 3 work-free days for civil servants to collect their PVCs
Daily Post:
PVC: Yobe govt declares 3 work-free days for civil servants
Yaba Left Online:
Yobe govt declares 3 work-free days for civil servants to collect their PVCs
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Pvc: Yobe Govt Declares 3 Work-Free Days For Civil Servants | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
PVC: Yobe govt declares 3 work-free days for civil servants
Olajide TV:
PVC: Yobe Govt Declares 3 Work-Free Days For Civil Servants
Tori News:
PVC: Yobe Govt Declares 3 Work-Free Days For Civil Servants
More Picks
1
Ejeviome Otobo, missing ex-Nigerian diplomat, found dead in U.S. -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
2
Osun guber: Defeat never an option — Oyetola boasts of victory -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards -
Instablog 9ja,
7 hours ago
5
"I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
6
How I Was Lured To UK To Harvest My Kidney For Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Daughter— Victim -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
7
Adoration Ministry has no plan to kill Bishop Onaga – Mbaka disowns ‘Elijah’ -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
We've registered over two million members in Borno: NNPP chair -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
9
Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid -
News Wire NGR,
21 hours ago
10
Curse from Tafawa Balewa's killing responsible for Nigeria's political progress ' Primate Ayodele claims -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
