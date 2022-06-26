Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CHOGM 2022: Buhari returns home from Kigali, lauds Nigerian youths
News photo The Herald  - President Muhammadu Buhari, in the course of the week, visited Kigali, Rwanda, where he participated in the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, and also held bilateral talks with world leaders.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari returns home from Kigali, lauds Nigerian Youths The Guardian:
Buhari returns home from Kigali, lauds Nigerian Youths
Buhari returns from Kigali after 26th CHOGM The Nation:
Buhari returns from Kigali after 26th CHOGM
Buhari returns from Kigali after 26th CHOGM Business Day:
Buhari returns from Kigali after 26th CHOGM
CHOGM 2022: Buhari returns home from Kigali, lauds Nigerian Youths News Diary Online:
CHOGM 2022: Buhari returns home from Kigali, lauds Nigerian Youths
Buhari returns home from Kigali, lauds Nigerian Youths News Breakers:
Buhari returns home from Kigali, lauds Nigerian Youths


   More Picks
1 NDLEA seizes N6bn worth of drugs in Apapa – Commander — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
2 Son of late Emir of Kano marries two wives same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Paternity dispute: King Sunny Ade is my biological father, woman alleges - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze writes UK Embassy, issues warning to blackmailers - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Newspaper Headlines: Immigration probes passport of 'organ donor' in Ekweremadu's UK trial - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 "Blood is blood": Reactions as Pete Edochie finally meets grandson from Yul - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 Owo massacre: Ondo Assembly to review Amotekun law to tackle rising insecurity - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 FirstBank launches single-digit loan for female entrepreneurs - The Herald, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info