Abducted Katsina Catholic priests, two others regain freedom after 32 days in captivity







Gunmen had on May 25, 2022, invaded the rectory of St. Patrick's Linda Ikeji Blog - The two Catholic priests and others who were abducted by bandits in Katsina State have regained freedom.Gunmen had on May 25, 2022, invaded the rectory of St. Patrick's



News Credibility Score: 99%