Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC woos Kwankwaso, says Obi thrives on social media frenzy
News photo The Punch  - The All Progressives Congress on Sunday invited former Kano State Governor and the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to return to the ruling party that he helped to build.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: APC woos Kwankwaso, says Obi thrives on social media frenzy Sundiata Post:
2023 Presidency: APC woos Kwankwaso, says Obi thrives on social media frenzy
APC woos Kwankwaso, says Obi thrives on social media frenzy News Breakers:
APC woos Kwankwaso, says Obi thrives on social media frenzy


   More Picks
1 Ebonyi declares support for Ekweremadu, says it?s tracking family of kidney donor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Brazil returnee arrested with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private part as NDLEA seizes London-bound Meth consignments at Lagos airport and Imo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Son of late Emir of Kano marries two wives same day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Another religious terrorist group coming, expect bombings – Primate Ayodele warns - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Stop running after my car for money, singer Portable warns fans - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Tems becomes the first female Nigerian Afrobeats artiste to win the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards - Instablog 9ja, 4 hours ago
7 Expensive Diesel and The Expansive Economic crisis – By Dakuku Peterside - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
8 "I'm a devout Muslim" - Kemi Afolabi declares as she disowns alleged photo of herself receiving healing in church - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
9 Panic As Catholic Priest Gets Abducted While Preparing For Mass In Edo - Tori News, 19 hours ago
10 Video: Tania Omotayo addresses 2016 break-up with Wizkid - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info